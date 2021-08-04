Dundee police attend two-vehicle crash near Arbroath Road and Broughty Ferry Road

Police are currently in attendance in Dundee following a road traffic collision.

The crash took place on Dalgleish Road, which links Broughty Ferry Road with Arbroath Road.

Officers said two vehicles were involved.

Witnesses said police were redirecting traffic near Greendykes Road, with the ambulance service also in attendance.

Tailbacks on Arbroath Road

The crash led to tailbacks on Arbroath Road, towards Princes street.

It is understood there were no serious injuries.

A spokeswoman said: “Officers are currently in attendance a crash involving two vehicles which happened on Dalgleish Road around 5.35pm.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

Another crash today closed off part of the Kingsway.