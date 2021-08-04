Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local / Dundee

Dundee police attend two-vehicle crash near Arbroath Road and Broughty Ferry Road

By Steven Rae
August 4 2021, 8.22pm
Dalgleish Road Dundee crash

Police are currently in attendance in Dundee following a road traffic collision.

The crash took place on Dalgleish Road, which links Broughty Ferry Road with Arbroath Road.

Officers said two vehicles were involved.

Witnesses said police were redirecting traffic near Greendykes Road, with the ambulance service also in attendance.

Tailbacks on Arbroath Road

The crash led to tailbacks on Arbroath Road, towards Princes street.

It is understood there were no serious injuries.

A spokeswoman said: “Officers are currently in attendance a crash involving two vehicles which happened on Dalgleish Road around 5.35pm.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

Another crash today closed off part of the Kingsway.

Police called to rural road near Glenrothes after single-vehicle crash

