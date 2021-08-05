Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Met Office predicts heavy rain and flooding in Angus as warning for Tayside and Fife thunderstorms extended

By Amie Flett
August 5 2021, 11.34am Updated: August 5 2021, 7.48pm

Angus could be hit with heavy and persistent rain on Friday, forecasters have warned.

The Met office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain across most of the county.

It runs from midnight on Friday until 2pm.

People living and travelling through the area are being told to expect “persistent heavy rain” which “may cause local flooding and some travel disruption”.

The Met Office warning for rain is on top of one issued for thunderstorms earlier this week.

The Met Office warning for this Friday says: “Rain will turn persistent, occasionally heavy through the early hours of Friday accompanied by strengthening south-easterly winds.

“Rainfall accumulations of 40-60mm are expected, mainly across eastern high ground.

“This is likely to result in some localised flooding and travel disruption. Rain clears to scattered heavy showers in the afternoon.”

Meanwhile the Met Office warning for thunderstorms issued earlier in the week has been extended.

A warning is now in place for thunderstorms from 4am until 11.59pm on Friday, covering all of Fife along with Dundee and Perthshire.

A second warning, covering the whole of Scotland, northern England and northern Wales, comes into force on Saturday between 4am and 11.59pm.

Transport operators including ScotRail are also bracing themselves for possible disruption.

Tayside was hit with several flooding incidents during thunderstorms at the end of July, affecting homes and businesses.

