Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Dundee

Dundee’s oldest unsolved murder re-examined by forensic experts

By Katy Scott
August 5 2021, 12.16pm Updated: August 5 2021, 12.26pm
broughty ferry murder
Page from the Evening Telegraph, dated November 4, 1912, reporting on the murder of Miss Jean Milne, Broughty Ferry, Dundee.

The murder of a woman in Broughty Ferry more than 100 years ago is being re-examined by forensic experts at the University of Dundee.

The killing of 69-year-old Jean Milne remains Dundee’s oldest unsolved murder case.

Now, experts have investigated the forensic evidence to judge whether anything could have been done differently using today’s technology.

A cutting showing coverage of the murder in the Courier.

Jean was found dead and tied up at the bottom of her stairs in November 1912. She had been dead for some time.

She was found fully dressed and seemed to have been ­bludgeoned to death by a poker.

There was no sign of forced entry and the windows appeared to have been closed for years, leading investigators to believe she knew her attacker.

A new podcast, Inside Forensic Science, commissioned by the Leverhulme Research Centre for Forensic Science (LRCFS) at University of Dundee will investigate the crime.

The aim is not to reopen the Broughty Ferry case, but to demonstrate the importance of forensic science to the justice system.

Professor Niamh Nic Daeid, director of LRCFS, said: “We are delighted to work with all of the experts who have contributed their knowledge and expertise to reviewing the tragic case of Jean Milne.

“In exploring how science is used in investigations, we can really see some of the advances that have been made but also how some areas of practice have stayed the same even after 100 years.”

Unsolved murder

The wealthy, unmarried woman lived in a 23-bedroom house alongside her tobacco manufacturer brother, who bought the Elmgrove home in 1895.

When he died in 1903, Jean was given the life rent of the stately home.

She lived off an annual income of £1,000, worth more than £110,000 nowadays, from the rents of various properties once owned by her brother James Milne.

Jean was known for enjoying luxurious holidays abroad, however a postman noted her mail had built up towards the end of October 1912.

As she usually arranged to have her mail forwarded, he called the police to check on her.

They found her bloodied at the bottom of the stairs, with at least 20 holes in her clothing and puncture wounds.

Her false teeth were found shattered on the stairs and blood stained the walls.

Burglary was ruled out as motive after Jean was found with all of her expensive jewellery.

The murder shocked the nation and hit headlines around Scotland.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier