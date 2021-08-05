Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021
News / Local / Dundee

Wine row between ‘Odd Couple’ pals in Angus led to vicious metal pole assault

By Ciaran Shanks
August 5 2021, 1.19pm Updated: August 5 2021, 3.05pm
David Merrigan was sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court
A plasterer who knocked his friend of 40 years unconscious with a metal pole in a row over wine has been locked up.

Patrick Lyons suffered a fracture skull after sozzled David Merrigan’s vicious attack at the home they shared on Maule Street, Carnoustie.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Merrigan, who formerly worked on film sets, sank bottles of wine and pints of beer before targeting Mr Lyons.

