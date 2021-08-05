Dundee man pleads for more help from Facebook after hacker takes over account

A Dundee man claims Facebook are doing nothing after hackers took over his account and tried to get money from his family and friends.

Alexander Kelbie, 33, from Douglas is also concerned that the hackers now have access to dozens of photos of family children.

The California-based tech giant say protecting people’s information “is at the heart of everything Facebook does”.

The self-employed builder said: “This is really upsetting and worrying me.

“I have done everything I can, including trying to delete the account but the hackers have completely taken it over and still have access.

Friends receive messages asking for money

“I contacted Facebook but they responded by saying there was nothing they could do about it — claiming that what has happened doesn’t go against their community standards.”

Alexander says he believes the problem began after he travelled to Manchester a few weeks ago.

He said: “I’m not sure what has happened but ever since then I became aware that my account had been hacked.

“Friends told me they were being asked for money, my partner received strange messages and I got other messages saying I had been trying to buy stuff.”

Alexander says he believes he has taken all the correct steps and precautions.

That includes changing his password and eventually deleting the account completely to try to resolve the issue.

But still the hackers seem to have control of his former account.

He said: “It’s really frustrating but I’m also extremely anxious as this person has photos of me and my family.”

Facebook keep giving ‘same response’

Alexander said he was very upset at the reaction of Facebook when he reported the matter.

“When I reported it to Facebook they said they could do nothing because of community standards.

“Even when I told them of my worries over the photos I just kept getting the same response.”

Alexander says he has now been able to gain access to details that he hopes will prove that the hackers have taken over his account illegally and are continuing to use it for their own benefit.

He added: “Surely Facebook are obliged to do something about this to protect account holders like myself.”

Facebook promise to support all users

A spokesman for Facebook says the social media giant has placed Alexander’ s account in a “hack lock” and will work with him to begin the process of securing it.

He said the organisation can’t release it back to Alexander until they have an alternative email address.

Facebook say they are committed to supporting users and advised anyone who is concerned they may have been hacked to follow.

A spokeswoman for Facebook said: “Facebook is committed to supporting users. Protecting people’s information is at the heart of everything Facebook does.

“For the people who use our services, we provide guidance and tools on how to keep your account safe and to protect yourself against malicious software that can potentially compromise your account.”