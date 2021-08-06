Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 6th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Dundee

New bus routes to launch in Dundee as council subsidises services with low passenger numbers

By Steven Rae
August 6 2021, 11.28am Updated: August 6 2021, 12.55pm
Dorothy McHugh has welcomed the launch of six council-subsidised bus services.

New bus services are set to be launched in Dundee this month.

The “socially necessary but commercially uneconomic” services will take to the streets in the next few weeks.

The buses, subsidised by Dundee City Council for an initial two years at a net cost of about £240,000 a year, cover four new and two existing routes across the city.

More buses will serve Dundee as companies agree to operate subsidised routes.

Dorothy McHugh, secretary of Dundee Pensioners’ Forum, says it will help to ease social isolation – with some people not having “left their front gardens” in months.

Ms McHugh said: “A number of these routes in Dundee are in areas that are quite hilly, and people have had to walk further for buses.

“Hills can be difficult for people who are older or less able to get about.

“Now Nicola Sturgeon has said from Monday we can socialise again, this is great news. Social isolation has been a huge, huge problem.

Nicola Sturgeon revealed the new Covid rules in Scotland in a press briefing on August 3.

“Dundee Pensioners’ Forum have members who haven’t been beyond their front gardens in a year or more, for fear of the pandemic. That’s horrendous.

“We are very keen at the forum to get things opening up again, and more local buses are just the job for that.”

‘More places open and more buses – perfect’

Ms McHugh added: “Older people like to get out regularly for their shopping.

“They like the social aspect of it so if more places are open and more buses are running, then that’s perfect.

“I’d say well done to Dundee City Council – there can be a bit of infighting but it’s good to see they have unanimously come together and agreed on this for the benefit of Dundonians.”

Xplore, Stagecoach East Scotland, along with Moffat and Williamson, will be operating the routes.

Xplore Dundee will operate the outer circle route all day on Sunday and on Monday to Saturday evenings.

Moffat and Williamson will run Monday to Saturday services between Kirkton, Downfield, Lawside and the City Centre.

The firm will also connect passengers in Mill o’ Mains, Stobswell and the city centre.

Council to ‘cover gaps’ in bus routes

From Monday to Saturday, services between Dryburgh, Lochee, West End and the city centre and the Broughty Ferry circular will be delivered by Stagecoach East Scotland.

Mark Flynn, convener of Dundee City Council’s city development, committee said: “These are services that the council has agreed to subsidise to cover gaps that might need to be filled in the commercial system and routes that have historically been supported.

Mark Flynn has welcome the news more buses will be provided with the council subsidising routes.

“While it is clear that the pandemic and other factors have heavily impacted the bus industry, it is equally transparent that the council is facing significant financial pressures, all against a backdrop of uncertainty on future passenger demand.

“But the services launching on Monday August 16 should reassure people in our communities that where there is a social need but it is not economic for the bus companies to provide them, the council will take whatever steps it can to support the provision of bus services.”

Detailed routes have been discussed with the companies and passengers can find further information at the Dundee City Council website.

