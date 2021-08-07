Dundee students scale mountains in Scotland, England and Wales in just 48 hours for charity

A group of students from Dundee University have climbed the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales in just 48 hours to raise money for charity.

The 14-person team climbed the three mountains back-to-back in just two days, travelling the country in the process.

They managed to raise £14,000 for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) through the challenge, which saw them scale Ben Nevis, Scaffel Pike and Snowden.

The brave students were faced with sleep deprivation, heat exhaustion and long travelling times, however, they did not give up.

In total they walked 25 miles and climbed over 5,200ft.

‘I don’t think any of us realised how hard it would be’

Students Katie Macdonnell and Grace Callaghan lead the group through the fundraiser and planned their route up each mountain.

Grace said: “We knew it was going to be tough but I don’t think any of us realised just how challenging it would be.

“However, knowing what a difference the money we raised would make to the families who rely on CHAS helped to get us through and it’s amazing to think of the difference our 24 hours of pain will make.”

Participant Aislinn Borland added: “‘The three peaks challenge was an incredible experience.

“Raising money for such an incredible charity was very fulfilling and completing the peaks was equally challenging and enjoyable.”

Students cover three days of hospice care

The group’s efforts have garnered praised from both CHAS and the Dundee University Students’ Association.

Fiona Leslie, community fundraiser for CHAS, said: “To put this in context, it costs £1000 per week to keep one of our hospices filled with food and to put on meals for all the families staying with us.

“It costs £5,650 to run Rachel House for just one day — so Dundee University students have covered almost three days of care which is incredible!’”

Megan-Rose Birdsall, vice president of fundraising at DUSA, added: “This was an incredibly difficult feat and everyone at DUSA is extremely proud of the team for taking it on and raising so much money for a fantastic charity which we know will make a huge difference to the families the charity helps.”