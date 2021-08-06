Friday court round-up — Coffin maker carried off by police

Kettle on. Crack open the hobnobs. Here’s some more snapshots of life from courts across Tayside and Fife.

Coffin maker carried off

A Perth coffin builder who was caught behind the wheel while almost five times over the limit has been banned from driving.

Bartosz Maroszek was disqualified for two years after admitting to having 104 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system when he was stopped by police on July 18.

Officers had been made aware of someone driving erratically and pulled the Polish national over on the M90 near Glenfarg.

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding said: “At around 9.30pm, police received information about a motor vehicle observed to be swerving from side to side.”

Police pulled over the black Volkswagen Golf and Maroszek, of McCallum Court, was taken to Bell Street Station in Dundee.

Representing himself, Maroszek explained that he had turned to alcohol “to find peace” after a difficult spell.

At Perth Sheriff Court, Sheriff Neil Bowie disqualified him for two years and fined the 33-year-old £940.

The Sheriff said: “This was a significant reading of being over the limit.

“Clearly you put not just yourself at risk. It is extremely dangerous.”

Voyeurism charge

A trial has been fixed for a man charged with recording two former partners while they slept in their underwear.

Thomas Gracie is also accused of repeatedly harassing one of the women by trying to enter her home and asking another man to “keep an eye on her”.

Court papers allege that Gracie, of Maitland Drive, Cupar, committed an act of voyeurism by recording the first woman while she slept in her underwear on various occasions between December 1 2010 and December 31 2014 at an address in the town.

The 59-year-old allegedly committed an identical offence towards a second woman between January 1 2017 and March 11 2020 at addresses in Pitlessie, Glenrothes and Cupar.

Between March 1-July 3 2020, Gracie allegedly behaved in an abusive course of conduct towards the second woman by sending her texts, cycling past her home, leaving unwanted items on her doorstep, attending at her home unannounced and trying to enter her home.

Gracie is accused of sending her emails demanding contact as well as telling a man to keep an eye on her before stating he would pay money for information on her.

It is alleged that Gracie breached bail conditions on July 6 2020 by contacting the woman.

Gracie pled not guilty to the charges when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A trial was fixed for November and Gracie was released on bail.

Security boss relives crash horror

The boss of security giant G4S has told a jury how he survived a “catastrophic” road crash near Perth which left his wife and a five-year-old boy seriously hurt.

Chris Burr, managing director for G4S Events UK, fought back tears as he relived the traumatic collision on the A9, near Broxden.

The 36-year-old told of the anguish of having to leave his badly injured wife Amanda in the wreckage of the car, while he carried two young children to safety.

Auchterarder pensioner Brian Raitt has been found guilty of causing the crash, by driving his van dangerously and pulling out into the path of Mr Burr’s car on July 20, 2018.

Full story here.

Got to be a loose fit

A man caught on camera carrying out a solo sex act in a Fife street explained to police that his trousers were loose and had fallen down.

Neil Cowan was spotted indulging himself near Dunfermline’s Amazon warehouse building on two separate occasions.

But when questioned by officers, the 33-year-old told them he had problems with his trousers falling down.

Full details here.

In case you missed it

Thursday’s round-up — Perth railway rammy and caravan row

Wednesday’s round-up — Frosty windscreen and ‘dangerous games’

Tuesday’s round-up — Fined for bicycle puppy attack

Monday’s round-up — Garden fence blues and traffic warden karma

Friday’s round-up — The bitter butcher and a sleep-driving claim