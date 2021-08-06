Laura Muir: Olympic star’s friends, colleagues and Dundee running club react to her winning silver

Laura Muir’s running club has hailed the athlete as “a role model” as she grabbed her first Olympic medal.

The Milnathort middle-distance star finished second in the Tokyo 1,500m final with a national record time of 3:54.50.

Nigel Reynolds, a coach at Dundee Hawkhill Harriers where Laura started training when she was younger, said the 28-year-old athlete was an inspiration to the local community.

“She never forgot the grassroots sport and always has time for the young members of the club,” he said.

“Laura started athletics at such a young age and her impact extends beyond achievement in elite sport.

“She shows the importance of commitment and dedication and that sport is not just a phase in teenager life but something to enjoy in the long run.”

A brilliant, tactical masterclass in running

He added: “Laura’s race was a brilliant tactical masterclass and showed the value of hard work, dedication and preparation.

“I am very proud of her achievement and Laura Muir as a person.”

Friends and colleagues are also over the moon with her achievement.

Pal Rachel Davies posted on Facebook: “Oh my god SILVER!! What a run!!! So, so proud Laura, you are one superstar!

“PS, that promise of a chocolate cake still stands.”

The Lomond Hills Veterinary Clinic in Leslie, where Laura worked as a student vet, celebrated her win.

They said: “What an incredible achievement!

“Hoping to get another chance at holding medals. Just don’t leave them behind this time!”

And Dundee former Olympic champion Liz McColgan added on Twitter: “What an amazing 1,500m. Laura Muir smashed it. 3:54:50! Olympic silver!”

While Liz’s daughter and Laura’s Hawkhill Harriers teammate Eilish McColgan, who will be competing in the 10,000m on Saturday, added: “What an incredible run! National Record too!!”

No you're crying! What a run by Laura Muir – an Olympic silver medal and so very, very well deserved. Take a bow Laura, Andy and everyone at @scotathletics #ScotsOnTeamGB #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/T1IfSHjzSi — sportscotland (@sportscotland) August 6, 2021

Speaking to BBC Sport after the race, a jubilant Muir said: “I don’t know what to say – I’ve worked so hard for so long.

“I’ve been fourth, fifth twice, sixth and seventh every year since 2015 and with everything last year being postponed and not knowing what was going on – I got a silver!

Laura’s incredible win follows Kirkcaldy swimmer Kathleen Dawson’s Olympic gold medal in swimming, as part of the inaugural mixed medley relay final.