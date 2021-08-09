Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Riverside Recycling Centre in Dundee reopens after flooding

By Bryan Copland
August 9 2021, 12.42pm Updated: August 9 2021, 1.42pm
Work to clear the water at Riverside Recycling Centre.
The Riverside Recycling Centre in Dundee has reopened after being forced to close due to flooding.

Dundee City Council staff had to clear water from the site on Wright Drive following heavy rain on Monday morning.

It is at least the second time the facility has been closed because of flooding this year, following a closure in February for the same reason.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “Work has been carried out at the site to help improve drainage at Riverside, however in the event of consistent and heavy rain there can be the requirement to close the site in order to clear standing water.

“Our staff have worked hard to reopen the Riverside recycling centre site, which has open to the public again to dispose of items, along with our Baldovie site.”

It comes after the weather caused problems for trains in Perthshire on Monday morning.

A yellow warning for thunderstorms is in force across most of Tayside and Fife until 11pm on Monday.

