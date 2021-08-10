Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Dundee

Call for better drainage at Dundee’s Riverside Recycling Centre after repeat flooding

By Katy Scott
August 10 2021, 6.00am Updated: August 10 2021, 8.29am
riverside flooding

A local councillor is calling for more to be done to fix flooding at the Riverside Recycling Centre after it temporarily shut again.

The facility closed for the second time in a year following reports of flooding from the severe weather.

The centre closed on Monday for around three hours to allow the on-site pump to remove standing water.

Locals were advised to use the Baldovie Recycling Centre on the other side of Dundee instead.

Regular flooding

Councillor Fraser Macpherson has been dealing with complaints related to the flood closures for years, dating back over his career at the council.

Work was undertaken several years ago to provide a “soakaway” around the centre as well as a pump which is triggered when there is a certain level of rainfall.

However, the West End councillor said there is often a lag between the rain falling and the pump being able to do its job and pump any standing water away.

riverside recycling flooding

This has led to several temporary closures, including earlier this year in February following similar heavy rainfall.

Mr Macpherson is now asking the council to do more to fix the issue.

“I’m pleased the department has put mitigations in place,” he said.

“However I’ve asked what else can be done because, despite mitigations, the centre was still closed for about three hours today.

Councillor Fraser Macpherson.

“It’s not completely resolved the issues and I would like to see if there are any further steps that can be considered.”

Mr Macpherson stressed the necessity of ensuring the centre is open for his constituents.

“There are only two of these centres in the city and Baldovie is much further away.

“People in the West End really rely on this centre for large household recycling and waste disposal.

“We need to ensure the flooding doesn’t happen again.

“The situation has been improved, but it’s not a guaranteed solution. It’s just unfortunate that the centre is situated at the lowest point in the site.”

Standing water

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Work has been carried out at the site to help improve drainage at Riverside, however in the event of consistent and heavy rain there can be the requirement to close the site in order to clear standing water.

“Our staff have worked hard to reopen the Riverside recycling centre site, which has open to the public again to dispose of items, along with our Baldovie site.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]