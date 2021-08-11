Barefooted lout spat in officer’s face after petrol bomb threat in Dundee shop

A shoeless lout threatened to petrol bomb children, coughed at a shop employee and spat in a police officer’s face during a chaotic rampage in Dundee.

John Duncan terrified staff at Graham Street News in April after he was caught trying to hide a milkshake in his clothing.

The 28-year-old later repeatedly punchd a police officer while clutching a screwdriver and trying to gouge his eye, before spitting in the face of another.

Duncan is locked up ahead of sentencing after he pled guilty to committing the crime spree on April 2 this year.

Petrol bomb threat

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Shahida Amini was working in the shop when she became aware of a mask-less and barefoot Duncan enter with two friends.

Duncan shouted: “F****** b******* I’m going to petrol bomb your kids,” after being accused of trying to steal the milkshake.

Prosecutor Lora Apostolova said: “The witness was alarmed and scared at what the accused was shouting as he was very aggressive.

“The accused’s friends tried to calm him but he remained agitated.

“The accused was seen putting his feet on the freezer before being told to stop.

“He then walked around the side of the shop counter where there was no protective screen and coughed before shouting ‘I am going to burn the shop to the ashes’.”

Police attack

Police were contacted and Duncan tried to flee after he was spotted on Woodside Terrace a short time later.

Duncan then began to punch PC James Buchanan while clutching a screwdriver before gouging his right eye.

He was restrained on the ground and handcuffed but managed to spit in the face of PC Finlay McInally as well as making attempts to bite him.

Mr Buchanan suffered scrapes and bruising to the side of his head but did not require any treatment.

Duncan, currently on remand at HMP Perth, pled guilty to committing the offences at Graham Street News, Graham Street and Woodlands Terrace, both Dundee, on April 2 this year.

Sheriff Gregor Murray deferred sentence on Duncan until September for reports to be prepared.

He continued his period on remand.