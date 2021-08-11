Tennis superstar Maria Sharapova visits V&A Dundee as star documents Scotland trip on Instagram

Tennis superstar Maria Sharapova has shared videos of a visit to V&A Dundee on her Instagram has she continues a trip across Scotland.

The 2004 Wimbledon champion posted two videos of the outside of the Waterfront museum as she stood on the banks of the River Tay on Tuesday.

She captioned one: “Designed by Kengo Kuma,” and tagged the museum in the post.

The Russian has 4.1 million followers on Instagram and has been sharing snaps and videos of her visits to various parts of Scotland in recent days.

Earlier in the week, Sharapova went to Ballindalloch Castle in the north of Scotland, and spent time by the River Spey.

She also shared details of a visit to the Highlands with her legions of fans.

In addition, Sharapova, 34, has been posting about her visit to Scotland to her eight million Twitter followers.

Hello, Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿. It is so nice to meet you 🥰 pic.twitter.com/6G5xjeu0o3 — Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) August 8, 2021

According to Forbes, Sharapova was the highest paid female athlete in the world 11 years running.

She announced her retirement from professional tennis in February 2020 following defeat to Donna Vekić at the Australian Open.

Famous faces visit Dundee

Sharapova is not the only famous face spotted in Dundee this summer.

Manchester United players and staff paid a visit to Forgan’s restaurant in Broughty Ferry while training in St Andrews.

Hundreds of fans turned out to see players like Paul Pogba as they enjoyed a meal at the venue.

Details of what the players ate at the restaurant later emerged.

And Instagram and YouTube star Yung Filly came to the city by train – telling fans he was there to film for his BBC dating show Hot Property.