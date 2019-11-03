UPDATE: Pedestrian, 29, killed after accident near Rosyth

A 29 year-old man has died after being struck by a car in Fife.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene after the incident on the A985 between Rosyth and Limekilns at around 4.15am.

Police said he was hit by a BMW two series being driven westbound and have appealed for dash cam footage to help with their investigations into the circumstances.

The 23-year-old driver was uninjured.

The road, the main route between west Fife and the Kincardine Bridge, was closed for several hours after the accident and diversions were put in place.

Sergeant Stephen Quinn from Fife’s Road Policing Unit said: “Our investigation is continuing into this road crash and I would appeal to any witnesses, or anyone with information that may assist our enquiries to contact us.

“I would also appeal to anyone driving on the A985 road around the time of the crash who has dash cam footage to come forward, as they may hold detail that will help our investigation.

“Anyone with information should contact Fife Road Policing Unit through 101 quoting reference number 0956 of 3rd November 2019.”

It is the fourth serious accident on the road since April.