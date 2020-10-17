‘It took my breath away’: Family hope incredible mural of Robyn, 3, will bring smiles back to Fife community

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The family of a three-year-old Fife girl tragically killed in a road accident in August have welcomed the unveiling of a huge mural in her memory.

The striking 30ft high art work depicts happy-go-lucky Robyn Knox and has been painted on the side of a building in Townhill, Dunfermline, close to where she lived.

The stunning large-scale artwork was created by renowned Fife artist Donna Forrester at the request of the family as a lasting tribute to the little girl loved and now missed by so many.

Parents Danielle Falconer and Barry Knox want the mural to be a lasting tribute to their daughter who was hit by a vehicle in Main Street, Townhill on August 3. She died a short time later in hospital.

© Supplied

At the official unveiling, Robyn’s mum Danielle and aunt Arlene Falconer said the mural is even better than they could have hoped.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Arlene said the aim of the mural – a depiction of the smiling youngster – was to create something nice for the people of Townhill following the tragic events.

“There is so much sadness surrounding everything that has happened and we just wanted to have something to remind people of what a special little girl Robyn was,” said Arlene.

“The image has been created from several different photos , so we took her beautiful smile from one and her eyes from another and, of course, Robyn’s favourite cuddly toy is included too.

“The first time I saw the finished mural it took my breath away.

“It’s everything and so much more than Danielle and the family could have wished it to be.

“It’s captured Robyn perfectly and we hope it will help people to smile once again.”

Artist, Donna recently worked on similar large public murals of the Fife boxer Connor Law and Paul Lowe, the Black Watch soldier killed in Iraq in 2004.

She said: “I was humbled, when Robyn’s family asked if I could create the mural and it has been a privilege to get to know her character a bit whilst working on this.

“Usually the community would struggle to say much about someone Robyn’s age but she was such a sociable wee girl, lots of people had comments and happy memories of her.

“Including all the prep work, the mural took 15 days to hand paint.

“Having vertigo is always an issue working on scaffolding but the fear of heights is dissipating a bit each time I have to work at height.

“Robyn’s family are doing an amazing job supporting each other and now fundraising to help others.

“I’m glad they have a nice vision to see at Townhill, and hopefully it brings the community involved some comfort.”