Calls to step up patrols after sectarian graffiti and vandalism at two parks

Calls have been made for police and safer communities officers to step up patrols of two parks in Dunfermline after a spate of vandalism, sectarian graffiti and anti-social behavior.

Offensive slogans were daubed on a children’s play area at Duloch following the recent Old Firm football match.

The park is a popular destination for local families and just a short distance from the local primary school.

Calls have also been made for action to tackle a spate of vandalism and nightly acts of anti-social behaviour at nearby Abbeyview Park.

Dunfermline Lib Dem Councillor James Calder has denounced those responsible for the sectarianism, calling it “unacceptable” and is pressing Fife Council and local police to step up patrols in both areas.

He said: “It’s unacceptable to see such disgusting and abusive graffiti anywhere but especially in a children’s play area which has rightly upset a lot of people.

“The police have confirmed they are investigating the matter and enquiries are continuing at to find those responsible while Fife Council have acted quickly to remove the offensive graffiti and clean up the park.”

He added that the spate of vandalism, which has seen park furniture set alight at Abbeyview Park, as well as bottles from a nearby recycling point repeatedly smashed, was equally distressing for many in the community.

“Burning bins and removing glass from the recycling and then breaking it is totally unacceptable behaviour,” said Cllr Calder.

“As a result the Council has now removed bins which of course makes littering an even bigger problem.

“Members of the Abbeyview Kids Club have been trying to clean up the area but mindless idiots are preventing their wonderful efforts.

“In some cases the amount of broken glass has made it simply unsafe to clean up.”

Mr Calder has now contacted the Council’s Safer communities team to ask them to take action in the area.

“It is not fair for the majority of the community who want to enjoy this wonderful park,” he said.

Fife Council’s Safer Communities team manager Dawn Jamieson said: “Vandalism of any kind is unacceptable and a blight on our communities.

“We are stepping up our patrols in these areas and working with police to help combat this anti-social behaviour.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed officers were aware of the issues at both parks and steps were being taken to deal with the problem.