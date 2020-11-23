A-listed Dunfermline landmark to fully reopen in summer

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A project to refurbish Dunfermline’s oldest building will be complete by summer.

The work on Abbot House will go ahead after Fife was awarded £1.56 million in Scottish Government funding for town centre improvements.

Abbot House, which dates back to the 16th century and survived the great fire of Dunfermline in 1624, has been operating as a gift shop since partially reopening, having shut in 2015.

A funding allocation of £205,000 now means a new café and artists’ workshop can be installed at the A-listed landmark, with the project expected to be finished next year.

Labour councillor Helen Law, who is convener of City of Dunfermline Area Committee, said: “Folk were absolutely heartbroken when it was closed and boarded up, but it really needed a lot of work.

“This second tranche of money will more or less complete the fabric of the building,”

The grant follows a £4.3m boost for town centres last year, which allowed projects including the Maygate Enterprise Hub in Dunfermline to proceed.

Mrs Law said there were also plans to refurbish St Margaret’s Cave and the gap site in Dunfermline High Street, but funding would have to be secured first.

She said the Abbot House project was an ideal candidate for the latest award because it was already in progress.

“We’re trying to keep things going,” she added.

“We’re trying to make sure that when funding becomes available we’re in a position to bid for it.”

The total will be distributed among six projects across Fife, with £400,000 going towards the redevelopment of the Bonnygate gap site in Cupar and the area known as the Inner Court.

Meanwhile, £300,000 will be spent on the renovation of Cowdenbeath Town House and £140,000 will go towards the Lochgelly Town Square and Rockgelly projects.

The council will spend £150,000 on improving shopfronts in towns across the region and £30,000 will help cover increased contract costs of the Inverkeithing Gateway scheme.

Fife Council head of business and employability Gordon Mole said: “Our towns provide a great range of shops and services and they have adapted to keep serving local people and providing essential services.

“Our town centres are important retail, service and social places.

“Fife Council is encouraging people to stay safe and spend local and I am confident that investment in these projects will reap benefits for businesses.”

At the recent meeting of the council’s policy and co-ordination committee, Labour councillor Altany Craik questioned why other centres such as Burntisland had not been prioritised for funding support.

Mr Mole responded that the council was awaiting information about further Scottish Government funding to support towns, villages and rural centres.