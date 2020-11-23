Improvements taking root in Fife village of Dunbog

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A project to provide a focal point for rural villages in north Fife is taking shape after volunteers turned out to help with tree planting.

Dunbog Community Committee have been busy making improvements to the area, having bought a field near the village’s primary school.

On Sunday, volunteers of all ages planted sapling trees provided by the Woodland Trust.

Efforts are set to continue this week when local children from Dunbog Primary School get involved in the project, with a total of 420 young trees to be planted.

© Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

The trust has provided trees including hawthorn, rowan and silver birch, which have the potential to provide a rich habitat for local wildlife.

New play equipment and picnic benches are being installed in the next phase of the project, and there are plans for a sports pitch for local youngsters.

Extensive groundwork has been done at the site off the A913 northwest of Cupar.

The community purchased the field with help from the Scottish Land Fund three years ago.

During 2018, local residents launched an imaginative fundraising campaign, raising around £11,000 through events including a ceilidh, hog roast and Halloween hike.

Funding has also been provided by the Northwood Charitable Trust and three organisations supporting projects with money from landfill tax – Fife Environment Trust, Suez Communities Trust and Viridor Credits.

Ken Bibby from the committee said: “The community has been fundraising for quite a while to get this project done.

“It’s very rural here but there are quite a few children living locally.

“This will give them somewhere they can meet up and it will also be somewhere parents can meet up.

“It will be a great asset for such a rural community.”