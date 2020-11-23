Huge plume of smoke rises as fire crews tackle blaze at Fife farm

Firefighters are tackling a large quantity of tyres on fire at a Fife farm.
Crews from Methil and Kirkcaldy are fighting the blaze, close to Woodbank Farm and Little Lun farms, near Windygates, and a water carrier has been called from Labert.
The farm is just off the A915 Standing Stane Road.
Fire in the field at the standing stane….
Thick black smoke can be seen for several miles.
A fire service spokeswoman said it received a call at 11.54am and crews are still on the scene.
