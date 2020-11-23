Monday, December 21st 2020 Show Links
Huge plume of smoke rises as fire crews tackle blaze at Fife farm

by Claire Warrender
November 23 2020, 1.20pm Updated: November 24 2020, 12.44pm

Firefighters are tackling a large quantity of tyres on fire at a Fife farm.

Crews from Methil and Kirkcaldy are fighting the blaze, close to Woodbank Farm and Little Lun farms, near Windygates, and a water carrier has been called from Labert.

Firefighters tackling the blaze near Windygates.

The farm is just off the A915 Standing Stane Road.

Fire in the field at the standing stane….

Thick black smoke can be seen for several miles.

A fire service spokeswoman said it received a call at 11.54am and crews are still on the scene.

