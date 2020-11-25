Housing estate plan would significantly increase Fife village’s population

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Plans for a huge new housing estate could significantly increase the size of a historic Fife coastal village.

AEL Developments Limited has confirmed it will press ahead with proposals to build 86 new homes on land to the west of East Wemyss, which was traditionally one of several coal mining communities situated along the south coast of Fife.

The village’s population is fewer than 2,000 according to the last census but that will increase markedly should the blueprint for the development be rubber-stamped.

It is understood the site already benefits from an extant masterplan consent for 86 houses dating back to 2002, following an earlier outline planning permission granted in the 1990s.

However, the new plan – lodged with Fife Council this week – will still need new consent before work can start on site in 2021.

A spokesperson for JM Planning Services, acting on behalf of AEL Developments, said issues raised at previous public and online consultation sessions had been addressed and hopes the community and council will get behind the plans.

“The development proposals have been informed by a thorough site appraisal exercise which has sought to identify the key local characteristics and features that could influence the design of the proposed housing and development layout.

“These include the architecture and settlement pattern found in East Wemyss, the listed building at East Lodge, the woodland and parkland policies surrounding the site which are included in the Inventory of Historic Garden and Designed Landscape for Wemyss Castle and the network of Core Paths and Coastal Path surrounding the site.

“The level of importance attributed to these local characteristics and features led to a design approach based on design and access principles which in turn has helped to inform and influence the development proposals.”

The site is south of the main A955 route which runs through East Wemyss and to the west of existing houses in Randolph Street.

The housing development of 86 units will include detached and semi-detached bungalows and villas, namely a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom houses.

Two new vehicular accesses are also proposed directly from the A955 to serve the development, one in the form of a four-arm mini roundabout.

Fife Council’s education services had indicated that a proposed development of 100 houses might put a strain on the capacity of Levenmouth Academy and recommended developer contributions.

However, the developers note – under extant consent – the requirement for planning obligations will only be invoked for any additional houses above the figure of 86 units, so no developer contributions are required.

The same is true for the provision of play areas, which was an issue raised during the public consultation.