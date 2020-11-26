Fife teenager spared detention despite arming himself with two knives after row

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Fife boy who armed himself with two knives following a row with a friend has been spared a period of detention.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted being in possession of two 16-inch knives at a property in Dunfermline’s Inverewe Place on May 15 and attempting to headbutt and spit on a police officer who was trying to take him into custody.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court previously heard that the boy phoned his mother on the night in question saying he was coming home to “collect knives”, which prompted his parents to collect all the knives in the house and hide them in the garage.

However, the boy searched the house and broke into the garage, retrieving a Lobo knife and a silver carving knife before going back to Inverewe Place.

No one was injured during the incident.

Sheriff Grant McCulloch sentenced the boy to a four-month restriction of liberty order banning him from leaving his house between 8pm and 7am Friday to Sunday.

“What you thought you were going to do with those knives, I have no idea,” the sheriff said.

“Fortunately nothing happened and you are now at a crossroads in your life.”

Fiscal Ronnie Hay previously told the court that the boy had been with a friend in a back garden in Inverewe Place when “banter changed into an argument”.

After the boy’s mother contacted the police and told them about her son’s intentions, police confronted him in Inverewe Place and told him to drop the weapons, which he did.

He became “agitated” and handcuffs were applied, during which the boy tried to headbutt and spit on a police officer.

A spit hood was put on the teenager and he was put in the back of a police van.

Defence solicitor Chris Sneddon said his client lived with his parents and the imposition of a curfew had made a “significant” difference to his behaviour of late.

As well as the tagging order, Sheriff McCulloch imposed a 12-month supervised community payback order on the teenager.