‘It was mayhem’: Fife man who dangled from scaffold during three-hour police standoff sent back to prison

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A man who caused “mayhem” in Dunfermline town centre when he sparked a tense three-hour standoff with emergency services has been jailed for two years.

Darrin Reid, 21, described as a prisoner at Perth, clambered on top of a building following a heavy drinking session.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard he could be seen dangling off scaffolding by one arm in the early hours of September 6.

It has now emerged that Reid was on early release for another matter at the time of the offence.

Sheriff Grant McCulloch returned him to prison for 12 months to serve the rest of his previous sentence and imposed a further 12 month jail term on top of that.

He told Reid: “Your behaviour is a matter of extreme concern to the court and I hope it is a matter of extreme concern to you.

“You were released only on August 21, were in court again on September 2 and then four days later you were involved in more bad behaviour causing extreme concern to many people.

“It was mayhem.”

Reid previously admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner on Dunfermline’s High Street, and on Carnegie Drive, on the morning of September 6.

The court heard Reid, who was previously jailed for attacking a friend who had urinated in his cupboard with a sword and crowbar in 2018, had been drinking in the town’s Wetherspoons pub in the High Street on Saturday, September 5, with two women who had booked hotel rooms there.

Reid and one of the women went back to one room, while her friend went to another room with another man.

Fiscal Ronnie Hay told the court Reid began shouting at the woman in his room, causing her to leave and go to her friend’s room.

The other man asked him to leave, at which point Reid could be heard shouting and swearing in the hallway and communal stairway.

At around 3.55am, Reid left the front entrance, smashed a glass bottle on the pavement and then removed his shoes, shouting that he was going to kill himself.

Police were called and Reid was seen climbing scaffolding at the side of a building, again loudly shouting that his intention was to kill himself.

Mr Hay said Reid could be seen at one point hanging off the scaffolding by one arm.

Emergency services were called and were there until around 7am, when Reid finally climbed down.

He was stopped from going back up by officers who managed to restrain him by the ankles.

Reid’s solicitor Alexander Flett said a “pattern of excess alcohol” had contributed to his behaviour and court appearances on a number of occasions.

However, he noted that Reid had been diagnosed with autistic spectrum disorder, adding: “It’s fair to say that he does struggle somewhat socially.”

In addition to custody, Sheriff McCulloch imposed a six-month supervised release order on Reid, and instructed him to take part in alcohol counselling as advised by his supervising officer.