Former Scotland swim team manager gets wish as Fife pool access to be extended

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Fife swimming pools are reopening for for families following a plea from a senior figure in the sport.

The Michael Woods Sports and Leisure Centre, Levenmouth Swimming Pool and Sports Centre, Carnegie Leisure Centre, Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre and Cupar Leisure Centre will all make pool time available for families, disabled people and older adults during non-lane swimming sessions from December 5.

It comes after Gina Logan, former president of the Scottish Amateur Swimming Association and Scotland team manager at the Commonwealth Games in Melbourne in 2006, urged Fife Sports and Leisure Trust to increase access beyond swimming clubs and lessons.

Following Covid-19 risk assessments, the charitable trust has confirmed it will make pool time available to the wider population in addition to the public swimming, Learn to Swim and club training sessions already on offer.

Ms Logan, who is from Fife, said swimming would be an even more useful form of exercise in winter when activities such as walking and golf are less appealing.

“Swimming for older members of the population and those with health issues, is such a beneficial form of exercise and so many of them are unable to participate at present due to the fact that they cannot swim 25m,” she said.

“Some children in Fife have had no access to swimming since March 2020, and again at this time of year with dark nights and wet weekends they are stuck indoors.

“It has been proven that being in the water in a pool is one of the safest environments at present and all the facilities have adapted to changing and entry and exit into the pools.”

© Supplied by Gina Logan

Emma Walker, chief executive of Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “Following fantastic work by our teams, we are very pleased to be extending our swim programme to allow families, older adults and disabled customers more choice.

“We continue to receive very high satisfaction customer ratings for our health and safety and social distancing measures which are in place and we feel confident that those who have not yet been able to enjoy time in the pool, will welcome these sessions.”