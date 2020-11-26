Plans to create over 3,800 affordable homes in Fife by 2026

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More than 3,800 new affordable houses could be built in Fife before 2026 after councillors approved a new plan.

The Strategic Housing Investment Programme (SHIP) will now be submitted to the Scottish Government in a bid for funding to help subsidise the total cost of almost £190 million.

Around 150 sites across the region have been identified as potential locations and work is ongoing to investigate and prioritise these over the coming months and years.

Most of the housing is expected to be concentrated on the Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes and Central Fife area, as well as Dunfermline and West Fife, but most towns – from Aberdour through to Wormit on the list – are being considered

The head of the council’s housing service John Mills said the figures being discussed are estimates, but they represent an ambition to provide as many new affordable council houses as possible in Fife.

He added: “We are also committed to making sure 30% of these new homes can cater for people with specific needs with 5% of the new properties classed as wheelchair housing.”

Councillor Judy Hamilton, convener of the council’s community and housing services committee, said: “Continuing to build on our successful affordable housing programme is a top priority for the council and, working with partners including the Fife Housing Association Alliance, we will be aiming to create as many safe, warm and affordable homes for Fifers as possible.”

Meanhile, the council has confirmed its intention to consult with tenants over a proposed below inflation rent increase next year.

Officials say the current level of service can be maintained with a 1.5% increase, half the average 3% rise, and that is likely to be the proposal that is passed as part of the budget making process in February.