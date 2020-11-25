Councillors to discuss Lidl supermarket plans in Rosyth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A new Lidl supermarket in Rosyth could move a step closer this week after a potential solution was found to a planning problem.

Fife Council granted permission for a food store at The Yard Public House, Admiralty Road in 2018 but approval is now needed to satisfy the conditions of consent.

Under the initial planning approval the applicant, Mactaggart and Mickel, is required to replace the football pitch at the site – used by Rosyth Juniors – with a new facility at the Fleet Grounds.

However, plans to use that land for a new school prevent a new pitch from being built there.

Mactaggart and Mickel is offering to provide funding for alternative plans.

If this arrangement is approved by Fife Council, plans for a new Lidl store will be able to progress.

Craig Ormond, director at Mactaggart and Mickel, said: “We have been working with Lidl and Fife Council for some time to agree a way forward for the Admiralty Road site, which provides a new supermarket, jobs and unlocks improved facilities for Rosyth FC.

“Earlier plans to provide a replacement pitch for the club have been affected by uncertainty around the future of the site at the Fleet Grounds, which is earmarked for the potential replacement to Inverkeithing High School.

“This is why we are committing to provide Fife Council with a £175,000 contribution towards the cost of a replacement football pitch for Rosyth FC.

“The financial contribution could be used to construct a new pitch in the future or immediately used to upgrade the current artificial pitch and changing pavilion at Fleet Grounds to meet the specific needs of Rosyth Juniors.

“The pitch has already had the benefit of £400,000 investment in the last few years. We appreciate the uncertainty these changes have caused for the club and continue to work closely with the council over the future of the site. We hope that our revised proposal to enable new facilities for the club is supported.”