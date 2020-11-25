Monday, December 21st 2020 Show Links
St Andrews butchers prove they’re the best in the business

by Craig Smith
November 25 2020, 12.00pm
© Graeme HartSVQ level 3 candidate of the year winner Michael Carrubba from Minicks of St Andrews.
St Andrews butchers are celebrating after lifting three national industry training awards.

Balgove Larder secured both the Scottish Craft Butchers “Mentor Of The Year” and “Training Partner Of The Year” accolades while newly qualified butcher Michael Carrubba, of Minicks of St Andrews, won the SVQ Level 3 Apprentice Of The Year title.

The St Andrews team topped nominations from all over Scotland in the annual awards sponsored by SQA, the Scotch Butchers Club and Legal Rooms.

Michael, 29, completed his butcher apprenticeship and his Federation Diploma at Minicks of St Andrews in under two years.

He said he was “dazed and delighted” to learn of his success as he watched the online awards unfold on a Zoom.

“I was still in my pyjamas and couldn’t believe it when they said my name,” he said.

“It took a couple of minutes to sink in and then I hit the roof. I was delighted – it’s a real thrill and an honour and a great reward for a lot of hard work.”

Butchery manager James Lothian secured the Training Mentor Of The Year title.

© Graeme Hart
James Lothian who won Mentor of the Year and Will Docker with the Training Partner of the Year award.

