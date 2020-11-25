St Andrews butchers prove they’re the best in the business

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

St Andrews butchers are celebrating after lifting three national industry training awards.

Balgove Larder secured both the Scottish Craft Butchers “Mentor Of The Year” and “Training Partner Of The Year” accolades while newly qualified butcher Michael Carrubba, of Minicks of St Andrews, won the SVQ Level 3 Apprentice Of The Year title.

The St Andrews team topped nominations from all over Scotland in the annual awards sponsored by SQA, the Scotch Butchers Club and Legal Rooms.

Michael, 29, completed his butcher apprenticeship and his Federation Diploma at Minicks of St Andrews in under two years.

He said he was “dazed and delighted” to learn of his success as he watched the online awards unfold on a Zoom.

“I was still in my pyjamas and couldn’t believe it when they said my name,” he said.

“It took a couple of minutes to sink in and then I hit the roof. I was delighted – it’s a real thrill and an honour and a great reward for a lot of hard work.”

Butchery manager James Lothian secured the Training Mentor Of The Year title.