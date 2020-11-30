SOS issued to save Cupar Flower Show – one of Fife’s oldest and most popular events

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

An urgent SOS has been issued to prevent one of Fife’s most popular events from disappearing from the region’s calendar.

The Cupar and District Floral and Horticultural Society will be holding a slightly different annual general meeting via Zoom at 7pm on Tuesday night as preparations for the Cupar Flower Show’s 110th birthday next year gather pace.

However, The Courier has learned unless the Society can attract new volunteers, there are fears one of Cupar’s longest-running events will cease to exist.

It is hoped a lockdown resurgence in gardening will ensure the 109-year-old Society’s existence.

Show manager Debbie Peebles said: “If we don’t get support from the local community, then it could be suggested that we wind up the Society as early as 2022.

“The Cupar and District Floral and Horticultural Society has been going since 1911, has survived two wars, and is currently dealing with the Covid pandemic.

“The virus won’t beat us but the lack of volunteers may just be the end of the Cupar Flower Show.”

A virtual Cupar Flower Show for 2021 is expected to be approved at Tuesday’s meeting.

“We need to bust the myth that you’ve got to be mature or in the older age category to get involved in the Cupar Flower Show,” Debbie said.

“We have had great support from the locals over the years, but we now need to see new people coming through with new skills and ideas to keep one of the town’s longest running events going.”

Anyone who thinks they can help and would like to attend the AGM on Tuesday should email secretary@cuparflowershow.co.uk.