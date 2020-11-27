Man in ‘serious’ condition in hospital after plunging 25ft from Fife flat balcony

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been seriously injured after falling from the top floor balcony of a block of flats in Fife.

Emergency services were summoned to Kennoway’s Leven Road shortly after 9pm on Tuesday following reports someone had plunged from the second floor of the flats.

A 41-year-old man was treated at the scene before being rushed, with a police escort, to Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital. Access to the street was blocked off for a short time.

The man was treated for a number of serious injuries including, it is believed, broken bones but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Police have launched an investigation into exactly what happened and are treating it as unexplained, pending further inquiries.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed: “Around 9pm on Tuesday, 24 November, a 41-year-old man fell from a balcony of a flat in Leven Road, Kennoway.

“He was taken to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, by the Scottish Ambulance Service where he is currently being treated for serious injuries.

“Hospital staff describe his condition as serious. Police inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances of the incident.”

The block of flats is directly opposite the well-known Sunbeam Inn pub but it is understood there were not many people around when the man fell.

One end of Leven Road is also closed off due to electricity works so it is unlikely many vehicles would have been travelling past the flats in the Leven direction.

Neighbours remain tight-lipped about what happened, although one, who did not wish to be named, said the police are often called to the flats in relation to alleged anti-social behaviour.

“I’m not actually sure what happened but there were a lot of police about and a lot of people coming out to see what was going on,” he said.

“At first I thought the guy was dead but he was definitely moving when he was put in the back of the ambulance.

“I heard some of the police saying they reckoned he must have fallen 25 feet or more so he’s been quite lucky, I think.”

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the fall, or who saw anything happening at the flats around the time of the incident, to come forward by calling 101.