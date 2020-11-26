Forth Road Bridge to be closed to traffic for five days

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Forth Road Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic for around five days at the start of next month as part ongoing work to replace the structure’s main expansion joints.

The closure, which will apply from 6am on Thursday, December 3, until 6am on Monday, December 7, is necessary to allow contractor American Bridge International to carry out concreting works associated with the installation of the new joints and to reduce the risk of the new concrete cracking as a result of traffic induced vibration.

Motorway traffic will be diverted via the M90 Queensferry Crossing, while non-motorway traffic will be diverted via the A985 Kincardine Bridge.

The west footway/cycleway on the Forth Road Bridge will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists through the period.

Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland’s South East Unit Bridges Manager, said: “It is Transport Scotland’s ongoing objective to improve road safety on Scotland’s trunk road network and these works are essential to the proper maintenance and enduring safety of this structure.

“We apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused to road users or local residents by this closure.”