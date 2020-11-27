Scottish SPCA called to inspect animals at closed Deer Centre in Cupar

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The SSPCA was called to inspect animals at the Scottish Deer Centre near Cupar following concerns for their welfare.

The centre was closed temporarily earlier this year due to coronavirus restrictions and it is unclear if it will ever reopen.

It is part of Philip Day’s troubled Edinburgh Woollen Mill empire, which went into administration at the start of the month putting more than 2,000 jobs at risk.

North East Fife Liberal Democrat MSP Wendy Chamberlain called in Scotland’s animal welfare charity after receiving a number of calls from concerned sources.

She said she had been told the animals were at significant risk and staff were struggling to feed them.

The park is home to 12 species of deer, wolves, a lynx, a Scottish wildcat and a European brown bear.

An investigation later found there were no welfare issues.

Mrs Chamberlain said she was grateful to the SSPCA for stepping in.

“Last week I received concerning reports that following Edinburgh Woollen Mill going into administration that the animals were at significant risk and that staff were struggling to feed and care for them.

“Naturally I wanted to ensure that the animals at the Scottish Deer Centre were safe and being cared for properly, so raised the issue with the SSPCA as soon as I heard these concerns.

“I’m pleased that following contact with the SSPCA to report these concerns that they are satisfied that everything is being done to ensure the welfare of the animals.”

The SSPCA confirmed they had looked into the concerns.

Inspector Robyn Gray said, “We can confirm we attended the premises and found there to be no welfare issues with any of the animals.”

Edinburgh Woollen Mill did not respond to a request for comment but a notice on the Deer Centre website says: “During the closure we will still be caring for our animals, ensuring that they receive the greatest of standards of care.”

The Deer Centre hit the headlines earlier this year when five workers were made redundant just before lockdown, days before the UK Government announced its furlough scheme.

The company refused to rehire them, which would have allowed 80% of their wages to be paid by the government.

The scheme allowed employees made redundant in the period before lockdown to be rehired and placed on furlough.

A Woollen Mill spokesman said there was no potential to keep the jobs open.