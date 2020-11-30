One of Scotland’s first LGBT hubs to open in Kirkcaldy town centre

Something went wrong - please try again later.

One of Scotland’s first dedicated hubs for lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans people is to be launched in Kirkcaldy.

LGBT charity Pink Saltire said it was proving doubters wrong with the creation of the inclusive centre in the town centre.

It will contain a café, shop, meeting rooms and a permanent base for Fife’s LGBT+ people.

It will also provide hot desks to give people a place to work during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as a mental health counselling service.

Charity founder Stuart Duffy said he was determined to succeed in giving LGBT+ people a place to call their own.

“People have doubted us in the past – said that we don’t need LGBT groups here and we’ve proven them wrong,” he said.

“They said we couldn’t have a Pride event here in Fife, that it wouldn’t work and nobody would come, yet with community partners we made it happen.

“So, I’m sure there are still people who doubt this new centre will work but my message is simple – we’ll succeed here too.”

The new enterprise space will launch in the former K2 Textiles building, which stands on a prominent corner on Hill Street and Whytescauseway, just yards from the High Street.

Stuart hopes it will open at the end of December, although the work was set back slightly due to flooding.

The project received an £8,275 cash boost from the National Lottery’s Community Fund to help get it off the ground.

Fife Charities Trust has granted a further £1,000, bringing the total raised to almost £10,000.

This will allow the charity to make internal changes to the building, including the installation of accessible toilets.

Stuart said: “We’re really pleased that the National Lottery Community Fund has chosen to invest in our work here in Fife and in this new and ambitious project.

“With almost 10,000 square feet in the heart of the town, with the bus station right next door and lots of passing trade, we’re in a prime location to make a success of this new centre.”

He added: “This will be a space we hope LGBT+ people will feel comfortable in and somewhere to call our own.”