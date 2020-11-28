Cupar Golf Club offering Christmas card delivery around town to raise cash for club funds

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Cupar Golf Club is again offering to deliver Christmas cards around Cupar – but with special care this year.

For the 13th year in a row, club members are offering to deliver cards around the Cupar town area.

Instead of spending money on stamps, users of the service are invited instead to make a donation of 30p per card with all proceeds going towards the golf club.

Club captain Keith Ridley said: “In spite of the issues, the club feels that the collections can go ahead, carefully, this year – the 13th year that we have done this job for the town.

“Our club members wanted to do it again.

“We know that we delivered thousands of cards last year round the town and didn’t want to disappoint our regular customers.

“We also see this as a great way to spread a little Christmas goodwill around Cupar”.

Residents are asked to drop off their Christmas cards by December 20 into the town centre collection points at:- Gilmour’s newsagents, 94 Bonnygate; Libo’s fish and chips, 124 Bonnygate; Caring for Cupar at 54 Crossgate or up at Cupar Golf Club on Ceres Road itself.

The club collectors and deliverers will do their job over the next few weeks and again get the cards around the town before Christmas.