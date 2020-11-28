Police officers accused of Dunfermline assault and lying in court

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two police officers are to go on trial over allegations of assault and then lying in court.

Steven Harker, 35, of Dunfermline, and 30-year-old Gordon Butchart, from Polmont, were charged after giving evidence in a trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court last year.

The case related to an incident in Dunfermline in late 2018. A man and woman were arrested in their home by the officers and it is now alleged they were assaulted.

Harker and Butchart are also accused of lying when giving evidence at the trial of the pair in June 2019.

The two constables deny all the charges.

They are both accused of assaulting Michael Wallace at Willowbank Brae, Dunfermline, on November 15 2018, by seizing him by the body, throwing him on to a couch, choking him, repeatedly stabbing him on the back with a key or keys, kneeing him on the body and striking his head against a wall.

Harker is also accused of assaulting Catherine Dolan by seizing her body.

It is further alleged that on June 12 last year at Dunfermline Sheriff Court they wilfully provided false evidence that Wallace had deliberately headbutted a wall during the course of his arrest.

Harker faces another charge that he provided false evidence he had not seized Catherine Dolan on the body.

Both submitted not guilty pleas through their solicitors.

The defence successfully called for the trial to be moved to another venue and it will take place at Dundee Sheriff Court on June 16 next year

Some members of Dunfermline court staff and Sheriff James Macdonald, who presided at the trial in June, could be called as witnesses.