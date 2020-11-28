Fife man sexually assaulted woman while on bail for string of offences

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Fife man who sexually assaulted a woman before telling her he would rape her and burn down her home was on bail at the time.

Kierran Kerr, 26, sneaked in the back door of the woman’s home in the East Neuk of Fife and sexually assaulted her. He returned to her home later the same evening and repeated his behaviour.

He later phoned his victim and showed her footage of a burning car as he warned her he planned to rape her and torch her home.

Kerr, from Fife, admitted sexually assaulting a woman by entering a property uninvited, grabbing her and touching her private parts on July 7 and 8.

He also admitted threatening or abusive behaviour by showing her a burning car and threatening to rape her.

He was placed on the sex offenders register at Dundee Sheriff Court and sentence was deferred for reports.

Fiscal depute Marie Irvine told the court the victim was known to Kerr and he had turned up initially at her home at 10.30pm.

He assaulted her and then left, returning at 2am and repeating his behaviour.

He later sent the video and threatening message.

When police arrived at Kerr’s home he tried to flee through a window.

Kerr was remanded pending sentence.

He was on bail at the time of the sex attack, for motoring and breach of the peace offences, and has since been jailed for nine months in respect of those charges.