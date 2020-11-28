Fine for woman who caused head-on crash while overtaking tractor on Fife road

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A psychotherapist caused a head-on collision after overtaking a tractor on a Fife road.

Lorna Allport, 49, was fined after she admitted driving carelessly by performing the manoeuvre on the A917 Anstruther to Crail road on September 3 2019.

Jane Dunlop suffered a broken rib and bruising after Allport drove into the path of her car.

Fiscal depute Michael Dunlop said at Dundee Sheriff Court: “The accused found herself behind a tractor and overtook the tractor into the path of the oncoming traffic.

“Both vehicles were extensively damaged.

“The complainer was taken to Ninewells Hospital for a fractured rib and bruising. No further surgery was required.”

Allport, of Kirkintilloch, pleaded guilty to driving carelessly by overtaking a tractor when unsafe to do so and colliding with Jane Dunlop’s vehicle causing extensive damage to both vehicles. She was previously charged with driving dangerously.

Defence solicitor Doug McConnell said: “I don’t think I can get across how devastated she was about this incident.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael fined Allport £600 and imposed six points on her licence.