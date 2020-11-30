‘The biggest regeneration exercise for generations’: Public consultation to open on Levenmouth rail link

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A delayed consultation on plans for the Levenmouth rail link will finally begin next week.

The public will be asked for their views on various aspects of the £70 million project, including where two stations should be built.

Four options for the Leven terminal have been suggested, including a site next to Leven swimming pool and the old power station site.

A second station will be built near Cameron Bridge.

It’s a good chance to influence what is going to be the biggest regeneration exercise in Levenmouth for generations. Eugene Clarke, chairman of Levenmouth Rail Campaign.

Options for freight trains are also being looked at.

The railway between Leven and Thornton is due to open in 2023 and will link with the Fife circle line and direct trains to Edinburgh.

Work to clear the 12 miles of track and carry out geological investigations has already begun.

The online consultation is seen as a key milestone in the long-awaited project and campaigners have hailed the step forward.

Levenmouth Rail Campaign chairman Eugene Clarke said: “The consultation is eight months later than expected but it’s a good chance to influence what is going to be the biggest regeneration exercise in Levenmouth for generations.

“A separate website has been created for it and it will go live on Monday.”

Campaign group members and local councillors attended an online meeting with Network Rail last week to discuss the details.

Mr Clarke added: “Station choices for Leven are down to four. Most people think it will go behind the swimming pool.

“The Cameron Bridge site is more of a problem as three of the initial locations were within a COMAH (Control of Major Accident Hazards) site for Diageo and the Health and Safety Executive have made it clear they would object to any development there.

“The choice has therefore reduced to one at the Windygates roundabout.

“There’s enough space there for a car park.”

A £10 million Levenmouth Blueprint announced by transport minister Michael Matheson last year will ensure integrated bus and active travel options are also looked at.

Mr Clarke said the campaign group wants to see a cycle path and pedestrian walkway created alongside the railway.

“That’s not within the remit of the Network Rail project but our plea is to get different organisations involved and working together,” he said.

The Levenmouth rail link will also be used by people in the East Neuk and they have also been urged to get involved in the consultation.

Liberal Democrat councillor Bill Porteous said: “In the East Neuk we see it as very important that the rail link is opened.

“I see the start of the consultation as an early Christmas present for communities.”

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We are making great progress on our proposals for the new line and look forward to being able to share them with the local community later this year.”