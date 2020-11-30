Crail mum fears for her children after black mould spreads ‘right through’ council home

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Fife family’s council house has been branded not fit for human habitation, with black mould spreading through every room.

Fife Council has been accused of failing in its duty of care to Crail woman Shannon Lothian and her two young daughters, with their situation described as “an ever-present nightmare”.

Shannon, 25, fears for the health of children Lucy, five, and four-year-old Abbie, and is pressing the local authority for an urgent move from the Back Dykes flat.

She said housing officers were blaming her tumble dryer for the mould on walls and ceilings in the living room, bedrooms, bathroom and stairwell – a claim she rejects.

The council said it is working with Shannon to address the issues.

“There were marks on the wall when I moved in six years ago and someone had tried to wash it off and paint over it,” Shannon said.

“It’s been building up for years and it’s right through the whole flat.

“I’ve only had the tumble dryer since the start of the Covid lockdown.”

Shannon had to buy new bedroom furniture for the girls after beds, a wardrobe and a chest of drawers were all ruined by the fungus and she got into debt trying to heat her home with the widows open to aid ventilation.

“My girls’ bedroom is covered in it,” she said.

“The council is blaming me but the people who lived here before me said they had problems for years too.

“People at the school talk about my house because some of them have lived here.”

Fife Council has carried out two surveys at the flat and has offered to do a fungal wash to get rid of the mould.

Shannon said that would just be a temporary fix, however, and was not enough.

“I just want out of here as soon as possible and I don’t know what to do about it,” she said.

`This is a matter of public health’

She has enlisted the help of independent councillor Linda Holt and Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie, both of whom said they were shocked by her plight.

Ms Holt said: “I have visited Ms Lothian at her house and I don’t think it’s fit for human habitation, and certainly not for a family with young children.

“Fife Council has failed in its duty of care to Ms Lothian and her children and I trust no further time will be lost in addressing her situation.”

Mr Rennie said the case was both “distressing and disappointing”.

“That level of damp must be an ever-present nightmare as well as a health hazard,” he said.

“This is a matter of public health and the council has a responsibility to ensure that she and her family’s home is a safe and healthy place for them to live.

“I have raised it with Fife Council and I want to see them go further with helping their council house tenants.”

Service Manager Helen Wilkie confirmed the council is working with Ms Lothian to address the issues in her home.

She added: “We’ve been out this week to survey the property and discuss the tenant’s concerns.

“Further investigations are planned and we’ll make sure any work needed is carried out as soon as possible.”