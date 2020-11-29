Police increase patrols after indecent exposure in Kirkcaldy

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have increased patrols near a Kirkcaldy park after a man indecently exposed himself.

Officers have appealed for information following the incident in Valley Gardens on Saturday evening.

They are carrying out extensive enquiries into the episode near Valley Park at 7.50pm.

Detective Inspector Christopher Dow of Kirkcaldy Police Station said: “I am appealing for anyone with information to please come forward.

“There are increased patrols in the local area and we are appealing to anyone with CCTV or drivers with dash-cam footage to contact us.

“If anyone seen a man acting suspiciously please get in contact as soon as possible.”

Anyone who may have information or saw anything suspicious can contact police on 101, quoting incident 3312 of September 28.