Christmas shoppers urged to spend local this festive season

Christmas shoppers are being encouraged to stay safe and spend local this festive season.

Towns across the region are open for business despite ongoing coronavirus restrictions, and traders are urging shoppers to support them.

Public safety is paramount and a range of temporary measures is in place to ensure social distancing and prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Fife Council said shopping is one of the best ways people can help the local economy.

Economy spokesman, Labour councillor Altany Craik, said: “Businesses and Fife Council are actioning plans to keep shoppers and visitors safe – with queueing outside and the potential for businesses to use outdoor space.”

“This is the most crucial period of the year for local businesses and we can all back them by spending local.”

Lucy Denvir, consultant in public health medicine with NHS Fife, added: “Public safety and reducing the transmission rate of coronavirus is our priority.

“Fife remains in Level 3 of the Scottish Government’s national restrictions, reflecting the transmission rate across Fife.

“To avoid moving into Level 4 we cannot be complacent.”

St Andrews BID chairwoman Louise Fraser said this was a crucial time for traders.

“St Andrews is very much open for business and our businesses continue to provide the safe environment for shoppers and staff that they have been implementing since reopening in July,” she said.

“We look forward to serving you this Christmas period and would encourage all our customers to continue to support local independent, family-run businesses at this critical time.”