Buy a brick for Christmas: Fundraising drive to help transform dilapidated Leven mill

Buy a brick and help transform a historic Leven flax mill into a multi-million pound visitor centre.

That’s the message from mental health charity Fife Employment Access Trust (Feat), which hopes to raise £1,500 by Christmas.

Feat plans to turn the former mill at Silverburn Park into a community hub and backpackers’ hostel by 2025.

It hopes the buy a brick campaign will raise enough cash to pay for the re-pointing and renovation of 100 of the building’s 30,000 red bricks.

It is part of an £8 million drive to convert the dilapidated B-listed mill.

The charity has already raised more than £8,000 through an online crowdfunder.

Chief executive Duncan Mitchell said he hoped the hub would form the park’s centrepiece when it opens in five years’ time.

“We’ve been blown away by the support of the community so far,” he said.

“As well as contributing to the crowdfunding campaign there have been lots of people saying keep the change when using the Cottage Window cafe and all those extra pennies will also go into the pot.

“The idea of buying a brick came about with so many people facing an alternative Christmas and looking for quirky ideas for gifts this year.

“However, you can buy a brick anytime, it’s not just for Christmas.”

People can buy bricks by logging on to the crowdfunding page.

Buyers will then receive a personalised certificate for themselves or a loved one to commemorate the gift.

The mill’s opening will coincide with the launch of the Levenmouth rail link, which will make it easier for visitors to access the area.

Feat hopes the building will provide a boost for the community by bringing in jobs, tourism and a hub for people to use and enjoy.

Silverburn Park was gifted to the people of Leven by the Russell papermaking family in the 1970s.

The flax mill project is part of a wider regeneration of the park.

It follows the opening of a camping and glamping site.

Plans include a visitor centre, a cafe, shop, backpackers’ hostel, arts studios, toilets and meeting rooms.