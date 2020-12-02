Something went wrong - please try again later.

A junior football team from Fife has almost certainly written itself into the sporting history books after a unique victory, thanks to two strikers with the same name.

As if Thornton Hibs’ 6-2 victory away to rivals Craigroyston wasn’t impressive enough at the weekend, all of the team’s six goals were scored by Garry Thomson…both of them.

Not only did 30-year-old club stalwart Garry Snr net a hat-trick, his younger cousin and fellow striker Garry Jnr, 24, also scored three goals to give the East of Scotland League side an unlikely claim to fame.

The pair, now dubbed the ‘Thomson Twins’ by team mates, didn’t realise the significance of the result until after the final whistle.

Garry Snr, a production technician at Fife-based drinks giant, Diageo, said: “We were both delighted to have bagged a hat-trick each but had not really given it another thought until team mates started ribbing us about it in the changing room.

“Even though that’s now my 13th hat-trick in the 10 years I’ve been at the club, this is certainly the one that’ll be remembered.”

While Garry Snr is well accustomed to scoring goals, for Garry Jnr, a labourer for East Fife Joinery in Leven, the achievement was all the sweeter as it was the first time he’d netted three in a match.

“It was just brilliant and family, friends and team mates have been joking about it since,” he said.

Hibs team manager, Craig Gilbert, said it’s the first time he’s ever heard of such a thing happening in a match, be it professional or amateur.

“It has to be unique and I’m delighted to the pair who are great lads, to have created a little bit of history,” he said.

“I even managed to pull the referee’s leg after the final whistle too with me insisting Garry Thomson had scored all six goals,” he joked.

Now the dust has settled on the achievement, the pair have a new battle on their hands to decide who will get to keep the souvenir match ball.

“Maybe, we’ll have to flip a coin at the end of the season awards, who knows,” said Craig.

“At least they are from the same family, maybe they can take turns.”