Police found huge knives in Fife woman’s bag after alleged nightclub assault

Police who were called to deal with an alleged assault by a woman on a Fife nightclub doorman found three huge knives in her bag.

Corrie Johnston, 29, of Tyrwhit Place, Rosyth, admitted having three kitchen knives without reasonable excuse or lawful authority at Life Nightclub in Dunfermline’s Kirkgate on September 7, 2019.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard how officers had been called to an alleged assault on a door steward in the early hours of the morning and found a nine-and-a-half inch long serrated knife, a seven-inch straight-edged knife and a third kitchen knife, which had a six-inch blade.

Johnston’s solicitor Edward Cadden revealed Johnston had been drinking after a “bad day” at her work as a chef at the Lookout Restaurant in Edinburgh’s Calton Hill and kept the knives in a sleeve in her rucksack.

He said Johnston had since lost her job as a result.

A not guilty plea in relation to the assault charge was accepted by the Crown.

Sheriff James Williamson said he did not anticipate Johnston would be sent to prison but deferred sentence on her for the preparation of reports until January 7.

Johnston was previously sentenced to a three-month jail term in October 2017 after using a crutch to attack a woman who had accused her of having bad breath outside a shop in Inverkeithing.

She was also found guilty following a trial of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner and making threats of violence towards police officers at an address in Rosyth.