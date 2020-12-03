Kirkcaldy man threatened to ‘go out with a bang’ during tense stand-off with armed police

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Armed police were called to deal with a Kirkcaldy man who threatened to stab anyone who entered his flat and stated he was willing to “go out with a bang”.

Michael Ritchie, 31, a prisoner at Perth Prison, admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner in the town’s Sutherland Place on October 21 by pushing a knife through his letterbox and repeatedly shouting, swearing and uttering threats of violence.

Police negotiators were called to the high-rise block at around 8am following reports Ritchie and others were causing a disturbance in one of the properties and refusing to come out.

Fiscal Ronnie Hay told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court officers were in the stairwell when a knife was pushed through the letterbox, with Ritchie shouting: “You don’t know who you are dealing with.”

He continued to threaten officers as reinforcements were called, including police equipped with riot shields and dog handlers.

Ritchie said he would stab the dogs, adding: “People do not know what I am capable of, I’ll go out with a bang and go out fighting.”

At 9.26am, firearms officers replaced the public order officers and negotiators were also in place by 9.35am to try and reason with him, although he continued to shout, swear and incite violence.

Three minutes later, he came out and was arrested by the waiting officers but after their arrival at Kirkcaldy Police Station, Ritchie he shouted “I’ll bite your face off” at custody staff.

Sheriff James Williamson deferred sentence until January 7 for the preparation of reports and remanded him in custody.