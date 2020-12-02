Blow for Fife businessman after pizza van goes up in flames

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A Fife businessman is “humbled” by the public’s response after his pizza business went up in flames.

Alastair Jack, 42, runs Urban Flame in Dunfermline from a converted horse box.

But in the early hours of Sunday he received a call to say the mobile pizza van had been gutted by fire.

“I just started a collaboration with a local pub so I could work there when they open up in Tier 2,” he said.

“But at 1.45am on Sunday morning, I got a call to say it was on fire and had been burnt down. It wasn’t the best news to get.

“My business completely burnt down.”

Alastair, who also works offshore but hopes one day to be able to run his pizza business full time, said police had found no evidence of foul play and the fire was being treated as accidental.

Meanwhile, a neighbour has launched a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of getting the pizza van back up and running.

“The insurance unfortunately won’t cover all my start up costs. But a neighbour actually decided to start the fundraising page which we are very grateful for,” said Alastair.

“We are more than aware that this has been a horrific year for many and are humbled that people are willing to help us try to get back on our feet in the current climate.”