Levenmouth rail link: Detailed plans revealed on new website

Detailed plans for the Levenmouth rail link have been revealed on a new website.

The public can share their views on the proposals and take part in video calls with the project team next week.

The consultation’s launch is a major milestone in the long-running campaign to reinstate the rail link between Leven and the mainline rail network.

Trains, including direct services to Edinburgh, will start running in 2023.

The Levenmouth rail link website mainly focuses on the sites of two new railway station but views can be shared on other aspects such as station facilities and active travel links.

Integration with other modes of transport will also be considered.

People can book a 15-minute slot with the team on December 9, 10 and 16 between 4pm and 7pm.

Those unable to access these online sessions can submit their opinions via the website or by email at LevenmouthReconnectd@networkrail.co.uk

Link will bring benefits

Graeme Stewart, Network Rail’s sponsor for the Levenmouth rail link project, said: “The current restrictions means that we cannot engage with communities like we would in normal times, but we are still keen to share information about the project and get feedback from local people ahead of coming to any decisions.

“Thankfully, technology gives us the opportunity to meet with people online and hear their views and concerns.

“It offers us the chance to talk about the project and the benefits it will bring to the local area.

“We would encourage anyone who is interested to take part and I am looking forward to meeting with you online and hearing your views on the proposals.”