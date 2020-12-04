Why Fife is mourning the death of Norwegian airman Torbjorn Haugen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

North east Fife is mourning the death of Norwegian airman Torbjorn Haugen.

Major Haugen was a key link between 333 Squadron Royal Norwegian Air Force and its original base at Woodhaven, near Wormit, during the Second World War.

The harbour was home to the squadron’s flying boat station from 1942 to 1945, while Norwegian personnel were based five miles away at RAF Leuchars.

They flew on clandestine missions to Norway and carried out reconnaissance and anti-submarine tasks until they moved to their Scandanavian base in 1945.

Today, they do various missions, including surveillance of military maritime operations, patrolling the economic zone, and submarine searches.

It is the only squadron to have been continuously active since the war.

Major Haugen helped maintain friendships between the two communities and visited Woodhaven many times over the past 25 years.

He often brought groups of servicemen and women to learn the history of their squadron.

He worked tirelessly to develop ties and made many friends, including at Wormit Boating Club.

Club members flew the Norwegian flag at half mast in his honour on learning of his death.

The flagpole had been presented by veterans of the squadron, who also brought a commemorative stone, when links between the two communities were first renewed in 1975.

A plaque attached to the stone reads: “These laburnum trees were planted in July 1944 to commemorate the visits of King Haakon VII of Norway to No 333 Squadron Royal Norwegian Air Force which was based at Woodhaven during World War II.”

Major Haugen began his career as a merchant seaman before joining the Norwegian Air Force as a navigator.

He commanded 333 Squadron from 1989 to 1990.

He continued working on their historical records and maintaining connections abroad, even after he retired in 2012.

A keen skydiver

© Supplied

A keen skydiver, he acted as jump master at squadron displays on special occasions at their base in Ardennes.

He also travelled widely as a member of the Norwegian Veterans’ Parachute Club, and enjoyed jumps at Errol during visits to Scotland.

A spokesman for 333 Squadron said: “To me it feels more important than ever that we manage to keep the bonds Torbjorn has managed to create.

“I really hope we can manage to stay in touch in the future to maintain knowledge of the squadron’s history and legacy for future generations.”