Fife man in court accused of biting off part of another man’s ear

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A man has appeared in court charged with biting part of another man’s ear off during a fracas in a Fife street.

Alexander McPhee, 37, who is currently a prisoner at HMP Low Moss near Glasgow, appeared via video link before Sheriff James Williamson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court where his solicitor maintained his not guilty plea to the serious indictment he faces.

McPhee stands accused of assaulting Paul Morrison in North Street, Leven, on February 22 of this year, repeatedly fighting with him and biting his ear causing a section of flesh to detach to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

McPhee is also alleged to have committed the offence whilst on bail, having been previously granted release from custody on conditions on October 15, 2019, at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, and on October 21, 2019, and February 10, 2020, at Perth Sheriff Court, for other matters.

During a brief court appearance in Kirkcaldy, defence solicitor David McLaughlin urged Sheriff Williamson to grant his client bail once more – noting the time he has already spent in custody pending trial.

Mr McLaughlin also said his client had taken part in an identification parade – which had since been carried out in relation to the alleged offence – in which he was not identified as the man thought to be responsible.

However, representing the Crown, fiscal Ronnie Hay appealed to Sheriff Williamson not to grant bail, citing a number of previous convictions and bail aggravations as reasons enough to keep him in custody.

“The nature of the charges the accused is facing can only be described as ‘grim’, while his record can only be described as ‘extensive’,” Mr Hay told the court.

Sheriff Williamson continued the case and set another hearing date of February 2 ahead of an anticipated trial later in 2021.

McPhee’s application to be released on bail was also refused by Sheriff Williamson, and he will continue to be remanded in custody.