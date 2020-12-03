Monday, December 21st 2020 Show Links
Dunfermline crowned Fife’s parking fine capital as region’s hotspots revealed

by Craig Smith
December 3 2020, 7.59am Updated: December 3 2020, 12.57pm
Katy Stevenson (39) with the parking ticket she received in a car park she was advised of that was free last year.
Dunfermline has overtaken Kirkcaldy as Fife’s parking fine capital for the first time after a year which saw another fall in the number of penalty charge notices (PCNs) issued.

Fife Council still managed to rake in more than £500,000 from the practice in 2019/20, according to a new report, but the number of valid PCNs stood at 19,554 compared with the 21,600 dished out over the previous 12 months.

With enforcement activity still mainly focused on main urban areas, Dunfermline has emerged as the region’s main hotspot with 5,439 fines issued, with Kirkcaldy dropping to second spot with 5,284 and St Andrews remaining third with 4,957.

The reasons for the overall drop are not immediately clear, although officials believe free or reduced parking pilot schemes trialled in certain areas coupled with the start of lockdown in March have helped to skew the figures for the past financial year.

Derek Crowe, roads and transportation services senior manager, acknowledged that the deployment of parking attendants can often be a contentious issue but stressed wardens were not on some sort of mission to nab offenders.

“It is important to note that the number of PCNs issued does not fully reflect the activities of “PAs do not have booking targets to achieve, this being a common misconception with some members of the public.

“The parking attendants’ primary role is to ensure motorists comply with the various parking regulations in Fife.

“In this regard there are many patrols taking place where PCNs are not issued as no contraventions have occurred.”

Mr Crowe also paid tribute to the council’s whole parking team in how they deal with angry individuals, either in person, over the telephone or when faced with what he called “demanding correspondence”.

“In the face of such challenging behaviour the team has remained resilient and maintains a fair and consistent approach to all of its customers,” he added.

“Whilst the use of body CCTV units as well as the use of conflict management techniques helps to reduce the incidences of antisocial behaviour directed towards PAs, this does still happen.

“The council adopts a zero-tolerance policy in terms of any abuse of our staff and all incidents are recorded and investigated and reported to the police where appropriate.”

Figures show that the number of successful appeals rose from 2,157 to 2,265 year-on-year, while the council’s running recovery rate dropped from 87.19% to 84.76% last year.

More than 11,000 fines were paid in full within 14 days, which sees the initial penalty fall from £60 to just £30.

Buckhaven saw a massive rise last year, going from typically single figures to 44, but lead consultant Scott Blyth revealed that was down to requests from the community to enforce parking restrictions at disabled parking bays at Levemnouth Academy.

Eleven Fife towns and villages were fortunate enough to see no PCNs issued in 2019/20, namely Ballingry, Coaltown of Wemyss, Crossford, Crosshill, Freuchie, High Valleyfield, Kingseat, Limekilns, Methilhill, Strathkinness and Wellwood.

 

Fife’s worst offenders

15/16    16/17    17/18    18/19    19/20

Dunfermline                    4172     4807     5423     5382     5439

Kirkcaldy                           5263     6535     6235     6217     5284

St Andrews                       4667     5759     5583     5691     4957

Inverkeithing                   814        874        993        749        734

Leuchars                           143        112        542        691        583

Cupar                                386        492        625        544        475

Markinch                          135        183        390        207        270

Burntisland                      186        253        233        330        267

Cowdenbeath                  169        161        242        364        207

Leven                                133        168        193        259        187

Anstruther                       72          261        252        160        154

Glenrothes                       99          148        166        86          117

Leslie                                 14          15          47          75          117

Newburgh                        99          79          70          63          106

Rosyth                               79          74          50          82          81

Kinghorn                           46          48          64          56          79

Aberdour                          59          41          59          82          71

Newport on Tay              19          39          49          53          59

Kincardine                        30          17          26          26          46

Buckhaven                       2            2            8            5            44

Falkland                            27          33          34          66          37

Lochgelly                          22          25          39          40          36

Kelty                                  10          15          27          34          34

Cellardyke                        4            26          60          20          32

Lower Largo/Lundin Links 18      6            46          41          31

Kennoway                        5            3            19          16          28

Halbeath                           16          7            58          26          20

Cardenden                       14          13          29          28          19

Dalgety Bay                      89          33          33          28          18

Auchtermuchty               1            12          1            9            14

Tayport                             1            8            10          17          13

 