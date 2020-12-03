Road closed after Kirkcaldy van crash

A Fife road was closed by police following a one-vehicle crash on the outskirts of Kirkcaldy.
Emergency services were called to Torbain Road, which is a well-used back road between Kirkcaldy and Cardenden, at around 8.20am.
Officers believe patches of ice may have caused the van involved to leave the road, although no-one was injured.
The road, known locally as Shawsmill Road, was blocked off at either end until it was safe to reopen at 9.45am.
