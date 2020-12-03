Monday, December 21st 2020 Show Links
Road closed after Kirkcaldy van crash

by Craig Smith
December 3 2020, 1.36pm
A Fife road was closed by police following a one-vehicle crash on the outskirts of Kirkcaldy.

Emergency services were called to Torbain Road, which is a well-used back road between Kirkcaldy and Cardenden, at around 8.20am.

Officers believe patches of ice may have caused the van involved to leave the road, although no-one was injured.

The road, known locally as Shawsmill Road, was blocked off at either end until it was safe to reopen at 9.45am.

 

