Coronavirus: Virus-hit Fife care home ordered to take action after latest damning report

A Fife care home which was at the centre of a Covid-19 outbreak and rapped for its virus control measures, has been ordered to take immediate action after another inspection uncovered further failures.

A Care Inspectorate report into the latest unannounced visit to Craigie House in Crossgates has detailed “major weaknesses in critical aspects of performance”, leading to an urgent improvement notice being served on provider Kingdom Homes Limited.

It comes after the home – which caters for up to 30 elderly residents – was twice visited by inspectors in November due to concerns relating to cleanliness, management of clinical waste and laundry. Its infection prevention and control measures were branded “weak”.

A visit to the home on November 16 saw that rating fall to “unsatisfactory” – the lowest possible level – and demands for urgent remedial action.

Inspectors during the last inspection discovered bed mattresses and seat cushions were contaminated, as were several containers of skin cleansing foam on each of the three inspection days.

Officials were told some managers had not been wearing masks while walking around the home, including entering residents’ bedrooms and the premises was generally said to be “unclean”.

Staffing levels were deemed to be critically low as many employees were self-isolating, meaning managers had to step in to deliver care and support and carry out domiciliary tasks.

The report states: “During this inspection we found there were major weaknesses in critical aspects of performance, which required immediate attention to ensure that people were protected, and experiences enhanced.”

Inspectors also criticised the home’s “poorly configured” laundry management set-up, but managers swiftly introduced an improved one-way system to alleviate some concerns by the end of the three-day inspection.

A decision was also made to close the top floor and move the residents to the lower floors.

That redeployment of staff meant an increase in numbers of staff to care and support the residents on the remaining two floors which was described as a “positive step” by inspectors.

Kingdom Homes Limited has pledged to take action in response to the improvement notice served, while Fife health and social partnership says it will support the home.

A follow-up inspection is planned